About this product

Fruity Pebbles gives you a high that starts as a soft strong body buzz that is mind-relieving and spacey followed by a mild couch-lock. It's cloudy, slowing things down around you, but still leaves you with a hugely energetic high in which you are relaxed, friendly, and lethargic, but still functional if you want to be. Fruity Pebbles is ideal for patients who suffer from conditions such as chronic pain and mood disorders, due to its relaxing body buzz and uplifting cerebral high. The taste is exactly like a bowl of FP, a sweet, tropical berry, and smells just as good!