About this product

This potent powerhouse is best known for its insanely strong high and long-lasting effects that are perfect for a lazy afternoon spent at home, deep in thought or conversation with friends. The high starts with a lifted effect that fills you with a sense of euphoria and a touch of creative energy and motivation. As it grows and grows, you'll begin to feel focus settle into your mind, lending itself well to deep philosophical conversations or artistic undertakings. Future is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression, migraines or headaches, muscle spasms or cramps, chronic pain, and chronic stress. Future has a deliciously sweet and dank berry lemon flavor with a rich skunky overtone that quickly turns sour upon exhale. The aroma is of sharp citrus and sour lemon with a fresh berry effect that quickly turns to deep and pungent skunk as the nugs are broken apart and burned.