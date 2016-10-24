Loading…
Future Live Resin PAX Pod .5g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 22%CBD
About this product

This potent powerhouse is best known for its insanely strong high and long-lasting effects that are perfect for a lazy afternoon spent at home, deep in thought or conversation with friends. The high starts with a lifted effect that fills you with a sense of euphoria and a touch of creative energy and motivation. As it grows and grows, you'll begin to feel focus settle into your mind, lending itself well to deep philosophical conversations or artistic undertakings. Future is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression, migraines or headaches, muscle spasms or cramps, chronic pain, and chronic stress. Future has a deliciously sweet and dank berry lemon flavor with a rich skunky overtone that quickly turns sour upon exhale. The aroma is of sharp citrus and sour lemon with a fresh berry effect that quickly turns to deep and pungent skunk as the nugs are broken apart and burned.

About this strain

Picture of Future
Future

Future by Exotic Genetix is a strain of cannabis crafted in the present, but sent from the future. This potent cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2 delivers immediate euphoria that elevates the mind and relaxes the body. The strength of this strain has been known to dole out anxiety in novice consumers, so mind your dosage. But overall, Future is a wonderfully potent hybrid cross with aromas of chemical and chocolate with a light, earthy sweetness. Utilize this strain throughout the day to curb nausea and depression. 

Future effects

Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
29% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Avitas
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.