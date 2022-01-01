About this product
Saturn OG x Jedi Kush
The high comes at you hard with a rush of cerebral effects, Galactica is the perfect choice for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, depression, and chronic stress or anxiety. This bud has a super pungent hashy flavor with hints of earthy skunk on each savory exhale, filling you with a sense of focus and building euphoria. Throughout this heady high, your body will begin to drop off into a state of deep sedative relaxation, leaving you couch-locked and immovable for hours on end. Oftentimes this leads to a long and peaceful sleep for even the most experienced of users.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
