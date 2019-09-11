{Cookies x Cherry Pie} x Snowman



Gary Payton strain is a unique variety with a powerful flavor that can only be described as gas-like. Named after the NBA Hall of Fame player with the same moniker, this weed is more likely to leave you on the couch watching the game than getting up and playing, thanks to a strong relaxing effect. this strain is relaxing and chill all the way. You’ll be apt to discuss your favorite stats or rewatch those classic games while indulging in Gary Payton. Gary Payton strain effects; relaxed, happy, and giggly. Helps with depression, anxiety, insomnia & stress.