About this product
{Cookies x Cherry Pie} x Snowman
Gary Payton strain is a unique variety with a powerful flavor that can only be described as gas-like. Named after the NBA Hall of Fame player with the same moniker, this weed is more likely to leave you on the couch watching the game than getting up and playing, thanks to a strong relaxing effect. this strain is relaxing and chill all the way. You’ll be apt to discuss your favorite stats or rewatch those classic games while indulging in Gary Payton. Gary Payton strain effects; relaxed, happy, and giggly. Helps with depression, anxiety, insomnia & stress.
Gary Payton strain is a unique variety with a powerful flavor that can only be described as gas-like. Named after the NBA Hall of Fame player with the same moniker, this weed is more likely to leave you on the couch watching the game than getting up and playing, thanks to a strong relaxing effect. this strain is relaxing and chill all the way. You’ll be apt to discuss your favorite stats or rewatch those classic games while indulging in Gary Payton. Gary Payton strain effects; relaxed, happy, and giggly. Helps with depression, anxiety, insomnia & stress.
About this strain
A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.
Gary Payton effects
Reported by real people like you
163 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.