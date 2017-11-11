Cherry Pie X Fire Alien Kush F2



Gas Mask brings on the potency with long-lasting effects that leave you sleepy and completely sedated after just a hit or two. Gas Mask comes on with a lifted effect that doesn't increase your energy level but rather drops you into a state of heady relaxation. This effect will soon spread throughout the rest of your body with a tingly effect, lulling you into a heavy sleepy state. With these effects and its high THC level, Gas Mask is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, spinal cord injury, fatigue, and depression.