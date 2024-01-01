Gas Truffle Ultra Cartridge 1g

Gas Truffle is a potent indica strain that is achieved by combining the genetics of Grape Gasoline and Truffle. This strain is known for its dank, gas-like aroma and truffle-like flavor. It induces a heavy body high with a calming, relaxing effect that can help with anxiety and stress. Due to its strong sedative properties, Gas Truffle is best used in the evening or at night. Its high THC content makes it popular among experienced users looking for a powerful, long-lasting high.

Gas Truffle is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gasoline and Truffle. This strain is a creation of Good Day Farm, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Gas Truffle has a decadent aroma of coffee, caramel, and earth that will make you crave dessert. Gas Truffle is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Truffle effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Truffle when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Good Day Farm, Gas Truffle features flavors like coffee, caramel, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Gas Truffle typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Gas Truffle is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel relaxed and sleepy. This strain also has a mood-enhancing and appetite-stimulating effect that can help you unwind and enjoy a meal. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Truffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

