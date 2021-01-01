About this product
Girl Scout Cookie strains are known for their walloping levels of THC, and Gelato #41 is among the most potent. Yet it is a fantastic functional smoke. This Gelato gives you none of the physical or mental lethargy that often accompanies high levels of THC. This phenotype offers a clean, feel-good head high that effectively erases your mental anxieties and puts you in a positive space for productivity. I wouldn't call the buzz euphoric; it’s more that Gelato #41 puts you and keeps you in a nice, pleasant mood, providing the rare buzz that deters procrastination instead of causing it. Gelato #41 is highly recommended as a daytime smoke to chase off anxiety, depression, and the bad feels. The aroma is fruity and citrusy, but not like soda or candy. This pheno carries the scent of real fruit. Gelato #41 flavor has a deep and robust lavender taste you would not expect from a Girl Scout Cookie hybrid, not sweet but very thick and smooth.
Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.