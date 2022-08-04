Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies



Girl Scout Cookie strains are known for their walloping levels of THC, and Gelato #41 is among the most potent. Yet it is a fantastic functional smoke. This Gelato gives you none of the physical or mental lethargy that often accompanies high levels of THC. This phenotype offers a clean, feel-good head high that effectively erases your mental anxieties and puts you in a positive space for productivity. I wouldn't call the buzz euphoric; it’s more that Gelato #41 puts you and keeps you in a nice, pleasant mood, providing the rare buzz that deters procrastination instead of causing it. Gelato #41 is highly recommended as a daytime smoke to chase off anxiety, depression, and the bad feels. The aroma is fruity and citrusy, but not like soda or candy. This pheno carries the scent of real fruit. Gelato #41 flavor has a deep and robust lavender taste you would not expect from a Girl Scout Cookie hybrid, not sweet but very thick and smooth.