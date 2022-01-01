Gelato has a flavor that's said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. The aroma is just as sickly sweet, with a lavender citrus berry bouquet that has a woody effect as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. Although it has a tasty flavor, Gelato is definitely best loved for its effects. Even with its slight indica dominance, the high is head heavy in nature and won't leave you sedated or couch-locked. It starts with a cerebral head rush that hits you in the forehead with an uplifted euphoria and a sense of slightly focused energy. As this head high blissfully builds, a creeping body buzz will slowly wash over you, leaving you completely relaxed and calm with a sense of peace and well being. These powerful and surprisingly well balanced effects make Gelato the perfect choice for patients suffering from muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue, and headaches or migraines.