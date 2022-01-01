About this product
Gelato #41 X Triangle Kush
Named for its explosively thick fruity flavor, Gushers combines the tastes of sour tropical fruits and rich creamy cookies in every toke. The high provides euphoric effects that initially can be energizing then settle into a fully sedated state. You'll feel incredibly relaxed and totally at ease.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
