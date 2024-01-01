Gelato Larry has a deliciously sweet and strong diesel aroma. The smoke is creamy and the high is relaxing but focused. Even with its indica dominance, the high is head heavy in nature and won't leave you sedated or couch-locked. It starts with a cerebral head rush that hits you in the forehead with an uplifted euphoria and a sense of slightly focused energy. As this head high blissfully builds, a creeping body buzz will slowly wash over you, leaving you completely relaxed and calm with a sense of peace and well being.
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.