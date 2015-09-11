(Gelato Punch) Purple Punch x Gelato #33

(Cherry OG) Cherry Thai x Afghani x Lost Coast OG



(Gelato Punch) Gelato Punch is a mouth-watering cross that combines an exotic sweetness with strong grape juice overtones. The flower is dense and frosty with trichomes with a beautiful green bouquet covered in orange pistils. Gelato’s sweet sherbet and fruity tones pair with the delicious grape flavor from Purple Punch to offer a smooth and flavorful exhale. This strain shows assistance in managing nausea, stress, minor body aches and sleeplessness. (Cherry OG) Most typically, this strain is recognized by its diesel aroma with the traces of cherry combined with it. The flavor will be exotic and fruity in nature and is capable of producing a euphoric feeling to the users. This strain is found to be effective in relieving anxiety and can be able to provide the uplift and whole body relaxation. This would also act well with pains and nausea.