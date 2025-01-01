About this product
Gelato Punch Live Resin All In One 1g
AvitasResin
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:AnxiousDry mouthParanoid
- Feelings:EuphoricTinglyRelaxed
- Helps with:AnxietyPainStress
Gelato Punch effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Gelato Punch is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato and Purple Punch. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, tingly, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gelato Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item