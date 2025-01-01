Purple Punch x Gelato #33



Gelato Punch is a mouth-watering cross that combines an exotic sweetness with strong grape juice overtones. The flower is dense and frosty with trichomes with a beautiful green bouquet covered in orange pistils. Gelato’s sweet sherbet and fruity tones pair with the delicious grape flavor from Purple Punch to offer a smooth and flavorful exhale. This strain shows assistance in managing nausea, stress, minor body aches and sleeplessness.

