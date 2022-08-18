About this product
(Gelato Punch) Purple Punch x Gelato #33 (Orange Cake Pop) Orange Push Pop x Wedding Cake
(Gelato Punch) Gelato Punch is a mouth-watering cross that combines an exotic sweetness with strong grape juice overtones. The flower is dense and frosty with trichomes with a beautiful green bouquet covered in orange pistils. Gelato’s sweet sherbet and fruity tones pair with the delicious grape flavor from Purple Punch to offer a smooth and flavorful exhale. This strain shows assistance in managing nausea, stress, minor body aches and sleeplessness.
(Orange Cake Pop) Users of Orange Cake Pop will feel effects that are cerebral in nature, causing blood to rush to your brain. You will feel very happy and upbeat, allowing you to get on your feet to do whatever it is you need to do. This strain has been reported by users throughout the years as a strain that provides an intense boost of euphoric energy. You'll want to get up on your feet and do something active! There is a strong citrus taste that is also sweet, providing amazing flavor and an energizing high to go with it. However, when you want to sit down and relax, you're able to do that too. This is a flexible strain that is useful in different scenarios, making it a popular strain for those on the go. Likewise, for those needing relaxation and medical effects. Those using Orange Cake Pop medically have said this strain is effective in alleviating depression, anxiety, and pain.
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064