About this product
Purple Punch x Gelato #33
Gelato Punch is a mouth-watering cross that combines an exotic sweetness with strong grape juice overtones. The flower is dense and frosty with trichomes with a beautiful green bouquet covered in orange pistils. Gelato’s sweet sherbet and fruity tones pair with the delicious grape flavor from Purple Punch to offer a smooth and flavorful exhale. This strain shows assistance in managing nausea, stress, minor body aches and sleeplessness.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
