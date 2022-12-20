About this product
(Purple Punch X Gelato #33) X (OG Kush X G13)
Gelato Punch X MK Ultra is a mouth-watering cross that combines an exotic sweetness with skunky and earthy undertones. Gelato’s sweet sherbet and fruity tones pair amazingly well with MK Ultra's strong pungent scent. This combination is incredibly hard-hitting and is well-known for its hypnotic powers that immediately affect your system. It can help you relax the entire day as it instantly calms your nerves and makes you feel drowsy.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064