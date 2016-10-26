About this product

It has a pleasant and strong aroma with a hint of lemon and citrus. The taste of this marijuana strain is quite pleasant as well and is a blend of Kush, lime and sweet flavors. It produces a high and strong buzz that takes over you in an instant. Ghost OG has positive effects on your system, such as calming your nerves and making you feel happy and cheery. It also makes you feel hungry soon after you consume it, stimulating you to munch on different things. Ghost OG is excellent for treating anxiety and stress, and provides instant relief from depression. You can also use it for curing various mild to chronic pains, including the strong pain of arthritis. It can also be used for curing headaches and back pains.