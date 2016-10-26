About this product
It has a pleasant and strong aroma with a hint of lemon and citrus. The taste of this marijuana strain is quite pleasant as well and is a blend of Kush, lime and sweet flavors. It produces a high and strong buzz that takes over you in an instant. Ghost OG has positive effects on your system, such as calming your nerves and making you feel happy and cheery. It also makes you feel hungry soon after you consume it, stimulating you to munch on different things. Ghost OG is excellent for treating anxiety and stress, and provides instant relief from depression. You can also use it for curing various mild to chronic pains, including the strong pain of arthritis. It can also be used for curing headaches and back pains.
Ghost OG
Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.
Ghost OG effects
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
