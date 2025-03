Original Glue x Fire Cookies



Glue Fire Cookies is a potent indica strain resulting from the cross of Original Glue and Fire Cookies strains. With a THC content of up to 25%, this strain induces a relaxing and euphoric high that gradually envelops the body. Its dense, resinous buds are covered in fiery orange hairs and a frosty coat of trichomes, emitting an earthy, piney aroma with hints of sweetness. Glue fire cookies is ideal for evening and nighttime use, providing relief from pain, insomnia, and anxiety. However, novice users should be cautious of its strong sedative effects.

