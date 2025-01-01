Chemdawg X Girl Scout Cookies



This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke. The aroma is very heavy and potent, with an overarching pungency and hints of spicy coffee. The GMO Cookies high is truly one to behold, with long-lasting effects that will have you flying high and staying there for hours on end before you fade away into a deep and peaceful sleep. You'll feel totally relaxed and lifted with a deep sense of relaxation that permeates both mind and body with heavily sedative effects.

