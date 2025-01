Goji OG x Lemon Tree



Goji Lemonade is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that is a cross between two well-known strains, Goji OG and Lemon Tree. Goji OG is a hybrid of Nepali OG and Snow Lotus, while Lemon Tree is a cross between Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The resulting Goji Lemonade strain has a fruity and citrusy flavor, with a balanced high that provides an uplifting and energetic buzz. It is known for its mood-enhancing properties and ability to increase focus and creativity.

