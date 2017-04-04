About this product
Golden Ticket Live Resin All In One 1g
AvitasResin
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Golden Ticket, also known as "Mr. Dank," is a 50/50 balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Archive Seeds Bank that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.
