Golden Goat X Face Off OG



The high starts with a cerebral rush that offers a feeling of uplifted euphoria and a surge of creative energy. As your creativity builds and builds, you'll be come more and more social with giggly tendencies at times. This effect eventually fades into a full body buzzing feeling that leaves you relaxed and completely at ease, although not too couch-locked. Golden Ticket perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, headaches, fatigue, and nausea. The aroma and flavor of Golden Ticket are very similar, with a tangy lemon lime effect that's complemented by sour skunkiness and a sweet aftertaste.

read more