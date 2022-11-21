About this product
The high starts with a cerebral rush that offers a feeling of uplifted euphoria and a surge of creative energy. As your creativity builds and builds, you'll be come more and more social with giggly tendencies at times. This effect eventually fades into a full body buzzing feeling that leaves you relaxed and completely at ease, although not too couch-locked. Golden Ticket perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, headaches, fatigue, and nausea. The aroma and flavor of Golden Ticket are very similar, with a tangy lemon lime effect that's complemented by sour skunkiness and a sweet aftertaste.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064