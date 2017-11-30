About this product
Golden Goat X Face Off OG
The high starts with a cerebral rush that offers a feeling of uplifted euphoria and a surge of creative energy. As your creativity builds and builds, you'll be come more and more social with giggly tendencies at times. This effect eventually fades into a full body buzzing feeling that leaves you relaxed and completely at ease, although not too couch-locked. Golden Ticket perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, headaches, fatigue, and nausea. The aroma and flavor of Golden Ticket are very similar, with a tangy lemon lime effect that's complemented by sour skunkiness and a sweet aftertaste.
The high starts with a cerebral rush that offers a feeling of uplifted euphoria and a surge of creative energy. As your creativity builds and builds, you'll be come more and more social with giggly tendencies at times. This effect eventually fades into a full body buzzing feeling that leaves you relaxed and completely at ease, although not too couch-locked. Golden Ticket perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, headaches, fatigue, and nausea. The aroma and flavor of Golden Ticket are very similar, with a tangy lemon lime effect that's complemented by sour skunkiness and a sweet aftertaste.
About this strain
Golden Ticket, also known as "Mr. Dank," is a 50/50 balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Archive Seeds Bank that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.
Golden Ticket effects
Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.