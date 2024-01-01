GP RNTZ Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
THC —CBD —

About this product

Gary Payton x Rntz

More than a fine piece of quality engineering, GP Rntz is an Indica-dominant strain from elite strains Gary Payton and Rntz. This timeless flower synchronizes burnt rubber and candied fuel flavors and aromas with heavy sedation–turning minutes into hours. Additionally, consumers of GP Rntz note benefits relieving symptoms of insomnia, stress, anxiety, and chronic pain.

Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

