Grandpa's Stash Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Grandpa's Stash has a sweet and fruity woody pine flavor with a light touch of skunkiness to it, too. The aroma is on the skunkier side, with deep pungent anise and sharp woody pine accented by fresh earth. Known for its heavy potency level and super happy high, Grandpa's Stash is one bud that you'll want to break into again and again. It starts with a heady lift, filling your mind with an ecstatic euphoria and a flowing creativity that gets those mental juices going. You'll feel chatty and ready to carry on conversations with anyone and everyone around you.

About this strain

Picture of Grandpa’s Stash
Grandpa’s Stash

Ethos celebrates some genetics that paved the way for modern-day growing with this mix of legendary old school strains: 1994 Super Skunk, 1992 OG Kush, and a 1970s cut of Afghan Kush. Grandpa’s Stash has big beautiful buds that range in hues from light green to purple with a low amount of fan leaves. This stinky strain is heavy with a sweet skunky aroma that blends well with rich flavors of incense and pine. Great for a sunny afternoon adventure, Grandpa’s Stash’ balanced high will putting your head in the clouds and your body at ease.

About this brand

Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.