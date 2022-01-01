About this product
NYC Diesel X Purple Haze X GDP X Purple Urkel
The Granny Derkle flavor is very sweet and spicy with hints of citrus and floral and just a touch of grape. The aroma is incredibly fragrant with a floral overtone that's accented by fresh citrus. It infuses you with a sense of calm and clear-headed bliss that leaves you aware of everything going on around you without making you anxious about it. Granny Derkle is a great choice for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, and chronic stress or anxiety.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
