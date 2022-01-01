About this product
Grape Ape x Cinex
Bringing about a beautiful purple sativa leaning flower with an exotic terpene profile that tastes like it smells. Grape Cinex offers some of the same trademark effects of it's parent strains: calming, energizing and relaxing. As an added bonus, the analgesic qualities and direct euphoria are a good match for pain.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
