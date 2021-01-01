About this product

Named for its delicious flavor, Grapelato brings on high-flying effects and a potent high that's perfect for a lazy night spent at home enjoying a movie or some tunes. This bud has a sweet and spicy grape flavor with a lightly sour citrusy exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with touches of spicy earth to it, too. The high comes on with a slow build of effects, sinking its warming tendrils into your mind with a giggly unfocused euphoria. You'll feel an influx of creativity in this state, stimulating the mind and getting your juices flowing. A relaxing body high accompanies this headband-like state, soothing aching muscles and easing any sort of physical tension.