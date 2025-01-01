Wedding Cheesecake X Durban Poison X OG Kush X Strawberry Kush



This potent cross brings on hard-hitting full-bodied effects with a flavor that will have you begging for more. Like its name suggests, Guava Jelly packs a super sweet and fruity tropical flavor with hints of guava and berries. The aroma is very similar, although with touches of sour citrus and spicy herbs to it, too. The Guava Jelly high is just as bright as the flavor, with energizing and lifting effects that will have you flying high mentally while your body settles into a deeply relaxed physical state. You'll feel a deep happiness wash over your entire being, lifting any negative spirits or moods and leaving you in a state of blissful calm and ease.

