About this product

This bud has a sweet and fruity minty chocolate flavor with a spicy exhale that tingles on the tongue. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet and fruity overtone that's accented by a punch of sharp mint and spicy mocha coffee. The Guicy Banger hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a lightweight and expansive happiness. This giddy state spreads throughout both mind and body, lifting your head and your spirits, filling you with a sense of pure happiness and ease. You'll be super creative in this state, ready to jump on any artistic task on your to-do list. Guicy Banger a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea, chronic pain, headaches or migraines and depression.