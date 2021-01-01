Avitas
Guicy B Ultra Cartridge 1g
About this product
This bud has a sweet and fruity minty chocolate flavor with a spicy exhale that tingles on the tongue. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet and fruity overtone that's accented by a punch of sharp mint and spicy mocha coffee. The Guicy Banger hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a lightweight and expansive happiness. This giddy state spreads throughout both mind and body, lifting your head and your spirits, filling you with a sense of pure happiness and ease. You'll be super creative in this state, ready to jump on any artistic task on your to-do list. Guicy Banger a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea, chronic pain, headaches or migraines and depression.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!