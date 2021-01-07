Loading…
Gushers Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 24%CBD
About this product

Named for its explosively thick fruity flavor, Gushers combines the tastes of sour tropical fruits and rich creamy cookies in every toke. The high provides euphoric effects that initially can be energizing then settle into a fully sedated state. You'll feel incredibly relaxed and totally at ease.

About this strain

Gushers

Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.

Gushers effects

93 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
23% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.