Han Solo Hash Plant X Double Burger



Hash Burger is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the iconic Han Solo Hash Plant X Double Burger strains. Named for its celebrity parentage and bold flavor, Hash Burger is a great balanced option for any indica lover. This bud packs a sweet yet super spicy lemony hash taste accented by a touch of woody pine and fresh flowers. The aroma is just as delicious, although it does take the spicy level up a notch or five. The Hash Burger high will come burning through a few seconds after your final exhale, working through your brain first before taking on the rest of your body. You'll find your spirits lifted as your mind is filled with a happy euphoria that instantly edges out any bad moods or negative thoughts. A physical relaxation comes next, seeping into your body and leaving you feeling pretty couch-locked and super sleepy at times. With these effects and its super high 27% average THC level, Hash Burger is often said to be perfect for treating a variety of conditions including insomnia, depression or mood swings, chronic stress or PTSD and appetite loss. This bud has dense spade-shaped forest green nugs with bright amber undertones, thin hairs and chunky matching trichomes.

