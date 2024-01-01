Hawaiian Sunset has a sweet yet spicy tropical fruit flavor with a tangy citrus exhale that can be peppery at times. The smell is of sweet tropical earth with a spicy herbal citrus effect that's released as the nugs are burned. The Hawaiian Sunset high is perfect for getting you going early in the morning when you have zero energy to spare. The high is uplifting and energetic with a general sense of relaxation that fills both mind and body. You'll feel incredibly sociable in this state, easily talking to anyone around you in a focused and open manner. You may feel tingly at times in your legs and lower back, but that's just the magic doing its work.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.