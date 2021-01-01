About this product
It has a spicy scent with hints of citrus along with earthy sweetness unlike any other. As for the taste, it is more or less the same. The strain is popular primarily because of its cerebral high. The high will cloud your mind, making it difficult for you to focus and concentrate. But then again, it does have uplifting and euphoric effects that will induce a sense of creativity. Additionally, it can cause individuals to feel a bit hungry and can give them the munchies. It does have its benefits and can be used to treat a number of medical conditions including anorexia, nausea and even stress.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.