It has a spicy scent with hints of citrus along with earthy sweetness unlike any other. As for the taste, it is more or less the same. The strain is popular primarily because of its cerebral high. The high will cloud your mind, making it difficult for you to focus and concentrate. But then again, it does have uplifting and euphoric effects that will induce a sense of creativity. Additionally, it can cause individuals to feel a bit hungry and can give them the munchies. It does have its benefits and can be used to treat a number of medical conditions including anorexia, nausea and even stress.