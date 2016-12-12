Haze Wreck Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Haze X Trainwreck

Haze Wreck is not made for the novice user! This high hits you fast, within a few seconds after you take a hit. Suddenly you'll be hit with an extreme cerebral stimulation and accompanying feelings of intense euphoria and creative energy. As the high continues, this energy will ebb into a relaxing effect with some psychedelic tendencies that can leave you lost in your own mind. Haze Wreck has a mouth-watering aroma of strong tropical fruit and an insanely delicious taste of strong tropical fruit with a sweet pine aftertaste that intensifies upon exhale. These buds have dense, tight arrowhead-shaped forest green nugs with rich purple undertones and a spattering of dark orange hairs and oversized crystal trichomes.

You could call Haze Wreck the “perfect storm” of sativas, as it unites the lineages of two legendary strains, Haze and Trainwreck. Both of these strains descend from indigenous landrace sativas, whose ancient genetics are like diamonds to growers. As the legacy of these native strains, Haze Wreck has a strong tropical and fruity smell with notes of sweet, earthy pine. Its buds have a typical sativa appearance, with narrow pointed buds wrapped in vibrant orange hairs. The cerebral effects arrive quickly, facilitating creativity and relaxation. Stress relief and depression are no match for Haze Wreck’s euphoric qualities, and patients requiring a high THC content for their symptoms may find their relief in this powerful sativa. Haze Wreck also goes by the names Trainwreck Haze and Hazy Train.

Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

  • WA, US: 412064
