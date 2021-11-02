About this product
Headband is a classic standby, effective and very popular on the West Coast. This strain is named after its famed cerebral effects, as it creates a sensation of pressure across the forehead similar to a headband. Though the strain delivers a strong mix of euphoria and creativity, it's better used as a rainy-day strain, as it tends to cause a spacey feeling that can hinder daytime tasks. The strongest effects are centered on the body, making it a good choice for chronic pain and anxiety. Headband has a smooth, creamy taste with undertones of lemon and diesel. Expect dry mouth and dry eyes; other negative effects are more rare.
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.