Hindu Kush, an indica cannabis strain, bares a sweet yet subtle sandalwood aroma veteran consumers esteem. Its buds consist of forest green leaves and burnt orange pistils, and are covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes when harvest-ready. This strain is earthy in terms of flavor, and has magnificent notes of pine, lemon, and citrus. It’s perfect for an evening smoke as it relaxes and sedates.
Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.