Big Sur Holy Weed X Do-Si-Dos



If you're on the hunt for a super lifted bud that will have you feeling happy and buzzy for hours on end, you've found it with Holy Roller. This lovely lady packs one of the happiest highs you'll ever experience, with bounds of creative energy surging through both mind and body from start to finish. You'll feel tingly yet relaxed with a get-up-and-move energy that fills your very bones with an almost antsy anticipation to start your day or get outside and enjoy nature. This vibrant bud has a super bright sour lemon lime flavor with a lightly nutty exhale. The aroma is very citrusy and herbal with hints of lemon and lime all wrapped up with sweet woods and earth. Holy Roller buds have long and super dense popcorn-shaped forest green nugs with thick amber hairs and a frosty blanket of tiny white crystal trichomes.

