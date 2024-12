Holy Grail Kush x Trainwreck



Holy Wreck is a hybrid strain that is a cross between Holy Grail Kush and Trainwreck. It produces a powerful and euphoric high that starts in the head and gradually spreads throughout the body. Holy Wreck is known for its pungent and earthy aroma with notes of pine and skunk. This strain is perfect for those seeking relief from stress, depression, and chronic pain. It can also help with insomnia and improve appetite. Holy Wreck has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and produces dense and resinous buds.

