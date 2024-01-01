Huckleberry Milkshake is a cross of two heavy hitting sativa strains. The buds are beautiful, dense, sticky, and have good trichome coverage. Additionally, you will notice tiny hairs amidst the greens, thus giving it its distinct look. The taste and smell are no different, but one thing is for certain: it is mouthwatering to say the least. The strain is specifically known for its berry aroma and taste and will leave a sweet aftertaste that lingers in your mouth for quite some time. Unlike other strains, Huckleberry Milkshake will not put you to sleep. It will in fact awaken you and overcome your senses in a matter of minutes after which you will feel extremely euphoric. It is an uplifting strain nonetheless and you will be able to focus on things more easily. On the other hand, you will not panic easily as the clear-headedness will allow you to overcome any obstacles thrown your way.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.