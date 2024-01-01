Huckleberry Milkshake is a cross of two heavy hitting sativa strains. The buds are beautiful, dense, sticky, and have good trichome coverage. Additionally, you will notice tiny hairs amidst the greens, thus giving it its distinct look. The taste and smell are no different, but one thing is for certain: it is mouthwatering to say the least. The strain is specifically known for its berry aroma and taste and will leave a sweet aftertaste that lingers in your mouth for quite some time. Unlike other strains, Huckleberry Milkshake will not put you to sleep. It will in fact awaken you and overcome your senses in a matter of minutes after which you will feel extremely euphoric. It is an uplifting strain nonetheless and you will be able to focus on things more easily. On the other hand, you will not panic easily as the clear-headedness will allow you to overcome any obstacles thrown your way.

Show more