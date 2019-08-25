About this product
Jet Fuel Gelato X Legend Orange Apricot
Known for its deliciously creamy flavor, Ice Cream Man packs a punch of effects that will have you feeling lifted and pretty aroused in no time at all. Each inhale brings on tastes of sweet berries and fruits alongside sharp citrus and peppery fuel. The aroma is very peppery and herbal with a fruity overtone that sweetens the more that you toke. The Ice Cream Man high is just as tantalizing as the flavor, with effects that hit both mind and body. It starts with a fast-acting euphoria that slams into the mind with a high level of potency and a touch of creative energy. As your mood is boosted and your mind soars, a tingly relaxation will spread over the body, one that can quickly become arousing. Ice Cream Man is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, insomnia and chronic pain.
About this strain
From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.
Ice Cream Man effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
