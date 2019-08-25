About this product

Known for its deliciously creamy flavor, Ice Cream Man packs a punch of effects that will have you feeling lifted and pretty aroused in no time at all. Each inhale brings on tastes of sweet berries and fruits alongside sharp citrus and peppery fuel. The aroma is very peppery and herbal with a fruity overtone that sweetens the more that you toke. The Ice Cream Man high is just as tantalizing as the flavor, with effects that hit both mind and body. It starts with a fast-acting euphoria that slams into the mind with a high level of potency and a touch of creative energy. As your mood is boosted and your mind soars, a tingly relaxation will spread over the body, one that can quickly become arousing. Ice Cream Man is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, insomnia and chronic pain.