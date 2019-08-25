Avitas
Ice Cream Man Ultra Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Known for its deliciously creamy flavor, Ice Cream Man packs a punch of effects that will have you feeling lifted and pretty aroused in no time at all. Each inhale brings on tastes of sweet berries and fruits alongside sharp citrus and peppery fuel. The aroma is very peppery and herbal with a fruity overtone that sweetens the more that you toke. The Ice Cream Man high is just as tantalizing as the flavor, with effects that hit both mind and body. It starts with a fast-acting euphoria that slams into the mind with a high level of potency and a touch of creative energy. As your mood is boosted and your mind soars, a tingly relaxation will spread over the body, one that can quickly become arousing. Ice Cream Man is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, insomnia and chronic pain.
Ice Cream Man effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
17% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!