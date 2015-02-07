About this product
Island Sweet Skunk smells and tastes exactly as its name implies: sweet and skunky. It also delivers aromatic hints of the tropics. This strain is useful in relieving anxiety, depression, nausea, and pain. It can also help with nerve pain, migraines, arthritis, and GI disorders. Dry mouth is very common, but other adverse effects are limited. This strain is most popular in its home territory, British Columbia and Ontario, along with Colorado and the Pacific Northwest. It's much harder to find elsewhere. The cerebral high packs a major mood boost, with feelings of happiness and euphoria. It tends to promote energy and creativity, but there's also a mellow body effect that encourages relaxation.
About this strain
Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Island Sweet Skunk (sometimes known as Sweet Island Skunk) offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit. This strain also comes in a CBD variety to help medical marijuana patients treat symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, inflammation and muscle spasms. Growers say Island Sweet Skunk has a flowering time of 7-8 weeks. This strain comes in buds that are green with bright yellow and orange hairs.
Island Sweet Skunk effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.