Jack Herer X AK-47



This strain hits you first in the head with an insanely happy state that instantly boosts your mood and leaves you blissfully happy. This high comes heavy with creative inspiration and a sense of artistic motivation as well as a tendency to become very talkative at times. A relaxing body buzz accompanies this high, anchoring your body to the world as your mood soars to new heights. These effects and its insanely powerful THC level make Jack 47 the perfect bud for treating conditions such as appetite loss, mild to moderate cases of depression, seizures, chronic fatigue, and inflammation. Like its parents, this bud has a classic smooth aroma of pungent lemony earth that has a chemical kick to it as the nugs are burned. The taste is much like its Jack Herer parent, with a fresh lemony pine flavor that is almost like Pine-Sol with a pungent hint upon exhale.

Show more