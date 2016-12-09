About this product
About this strain
Jack 47 effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
86% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
17% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!