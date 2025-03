Tropicana Cookies X CaliSunset



The Jacky Moon high is just as eye opening as the flavor, with long-lasting effects that will get you up and off the couch and moving about in no time at all. You'll feel an energetic onset at the start of the high, filling both mind and body with tingling happiness and a sense of creative motivation. A touch of relaxation comes next, leaving your physical state calm while your mind soars higher and higher into the exosphere.

