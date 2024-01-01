Jealousy Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Gelato 41 X Sherbet

The perfect well-balanced hybrid strain, Jealousy packs full-bodied effects that will have you feeling totally kicked back for hours on end. You'll instantly feel lifted with a happy sense that fills your brain with heady euphoria and a touch of creativity. This is accompanied by boost of motivation that has you ready to focus on any task at hand. This bud has a super sweet and creamy fruity candy flavor with a sour citrusy overtone that intensifies upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy overtone that's accented by fresh fruity vanilla and sour candies. Jealousy buds have small spade-shaped olive green nugs with purple undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny and purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

About this brand

Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

Notice a problem?
