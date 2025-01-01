Gelato 41 X Sherbet



The perfect well-balanced hybrid strain, Jealousy packs full-bodied effects that will have you feeling totally kicked back for hours on end. You'll instantly feel lifted with a happy sense that fills your brain with heady euphoria and a touch of creativity. This is accompanied by boost of motivation that has you ready to focus on any task at hand. This bud has a super sweet and creamy fruity candy flavor with a sour citrusy overtone that intensifies upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy overtone that's accented by fresh fruity vanilla and sour candies. Jealousy buds have small spade-shaped olive green nugs with purple undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny and purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.

